Core Scientific (CORZ) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 25.48

The average one-year price target for Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) has been revised to $25.48 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of $21.49 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.64% from the latest reported closing price of $14.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.80%, an increase of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.05% to 345,432K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 24,250K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing an increase of 92.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 1,078.18% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 20,181K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,994K shares , representing an increase of 60.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 36.11% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 15,364K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,770K shares , representing an increase of 55.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 11,700K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,609K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 111.97% over the last quarter.

