Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $20.98. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Core Molding’s rally is largely driven by optimism over rising customer demand for molded thermoplastic and thermoset products in the industrial and utilities markets. Also, new program wins across diverse markets including construction, aerospace, energy and medical, along with its effective pricing actions and focus on sales development bode well for the company.

This maker of fiber reinforced plastics is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $70.36 million, down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Core Molding Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Core Molding Technologies is part of the Zacks Rubber - Plastics industry. Myers (MYE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $16.08. MYE has returned -2.2% in the past month.

Myers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4%. Myers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

