Core & Main To Buy Ohio-Based Waterworks Company

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, said it agreed to buy the municipal waterworks division of Trumbull Industries, Inc. and an affiliated entity, a supplier of specialty and private label products for the municipal and industrial markets, based in Ohio.

Trumbull Industries Inc. was founded in 1922. Based in Ohio, Trumbull Industries municipal division distributes a variety of products to the waterworks industry, currently operating out of four branches, located in Youngstown and Akron, Ohio, and Bentleyville and Meadville, Pennsylvania.

