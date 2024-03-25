Core & Main To Acquire EGW Utilities

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM), has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of EGW Utilities, Inc. (EGW), a distributor of quality products and services to underground utility contractors and municipalities, based in Texas.

"With the acquisition of EGW, we are excited to expand our product offering and service capabilities in the underground utility industry," said Steve LeClair, chairman and CEO of Core & Main. "Their team brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise and will be a wonderful complement to our existing business in this area."

Located in Carrollton, Texas, EGW has provided reliable underground utility infrastructure products and services since 2001.

