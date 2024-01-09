News & Insights

Core & Main To Acquire Eastern Supply

January 09, 2024

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, wastewater, and fire protection products and services in the US, has announced its acquisition of almost all the assets of Eastern Supply Inc., a Virginia-based distributor of storm drainage products with custom fabrication capabilities, and a related entity.

The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Core & Main's product knowledge and fabrication capabilities in water, wastewater, and stormwater management, as stated by Steve LeClair, the company's CEO.

By integrating the expertise of Eastern Supply, Core & Main is aiming to improve its national waterworks expertise and provide its customers with an even broader range of high-quality products and services.

However, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

