Core & Main to Report Q2 Earnings Results: What's in the Offing?

Core & Main, Inc. CNM is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sept. 4, before market open.

CNM outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the four quarters, met in one, and missed in two instances, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.

Q2 Expectations for Core & Main

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNM’s revenues is pegged at $7.5 billion, indicating an 11.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.We anticipate robust end-market volumes and an earlier start to the selling season in some northern geographies to have benefited the top line.

Residential lot development is expected to have improved due to backlog and bidding activity across the market. The non-residential landscape is believed to have prospered on the back of verticals, including highway and street projects, data centers, battery plants, and other large industrial manufacturing projects. We expect municipal projects to have shown good momentum during an important part of the construction season.

CNM is anticipated to have benefited from the continued operations of Dana Kepner, which is a multi-region distributor of water, storm drainage products and wastewater across 21 locations. Dana Kepner is expected to have provided the company with opportunities to generate synergies via its combined purchasing capabilities, facility optimization and fixed cost leverage as it brings revenue-generating opportunities. It will do so by providing CNM’s customers with broader access to products and services.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.3 per share, implying 7.9% growth on a year-over-year basis. We anticipate that the rise in revenues across different segments to have a positive impact on the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About CNM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Core & Main has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Waste Management Inc. WM reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results.

WM’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.8, which increased 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid second-quarter 2024 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and increased 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and rose 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

