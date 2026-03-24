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Core & Main, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Income

March 24, 2026 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $70 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core & Main, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $1.581 billion from $1.698 billion last year.

Core & Main, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.581 Bln vs. $1.698 Bln last year.

This increase in the fourth-quarter net income reflects a decrease in interest expense and an increase in other income. However, revenue declined primarily due to one less selling week compared with the prior year. 

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Core & Main expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $950 million to $980 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2% to 12.4%, on sales of $7.800 billion to $7.900 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Core & Main has reported adjusted EBITDA of $931 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2%, on sales of $7.647 billion.

CNM was down by 2.09% at $47.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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