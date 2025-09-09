Core & Main, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $134 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core & Main, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $2.093 billion from $1.964 billion last year.

Core & Main, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $134 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.093 Bln vs. $1.964 Bln last year.

Mark Witkowski, CEO of Core & Main, said: "We achieved roughly 7% net sales growth in the second quarter and our balanced end market exposure served us well, with strength in municipal demand and stability in non-residential demand helping to offset softness in residential lot development.”

Citing higher operating expenses and weak residential demand, the company has slashed its annual outlook.

For fiscal 2025, Core & Main now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $920 million (mln) to $940 mln, compared with the earlier guidance of $950 mln to $1 billion (bln).

Core & Main now projects annual sales of $7.600 bln to $7.700 bln against the earlier outlook of $7.600 bln to $7.800 bln. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post revenue of $7.78 bln.

CNM was down by 17.40% at $54.97 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.