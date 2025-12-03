Core & Main (CNM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $50.00, demonstrating a +2.08% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

The stock of distributor of water and fire protection products has fallen by 4.45% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 9, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.35%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.08 billion, reflecting a 2.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $7.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.16% and +3.02%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.98.

One should further note that CNM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.