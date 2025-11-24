Core & Main (CNM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Core & Main (CNM) was down 1.64% at $44.90. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.69%.

The stock of distributor of water and fire protection products has fallen by 16.44% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.08 billion, showing a 2.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.24 per share and a revenue of $7.67 billion, indicating changes of +5.16% and +3.02%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Core & Main presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Core & Main is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.35. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.79.

We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.