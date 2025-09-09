Core & Main (CNM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.01, changing hands as low as $49.69 per share. Core & Main Inc shares are currently trading off about 23.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.22 per share, with $67.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.93.

