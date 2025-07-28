Core Labs Posts Flat Revenue in Q2

Key Points Revenue of $130.2 million for Q2 2025 slightly exceeded expectations, but was essentially flat compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EPS exceeded estimates at $0.19. EPS declined 13.6% year over year.

U.S. activity and industry cyclicality remain key watch points.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), a specialist in reservoir optimization and production enhancement services for the oil and gas industry, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025. GAAP revenue of $130.2 million for Q2 2025 outpaced analyst expectations of $129.1 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.19 matched consensus estimates. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was essentially unchanged.

The quarter showed incremental operational progress, with sequential improvements in international markets, but no breakthrough shifts in year-over-year growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $0.19 $0.19 $0.22 (13.6%) Revenue $130.2 million $129.1 million $130.6 million (0.3%) Operating income $14.5 million $16.4 million (11.6%) Free cash flow $10.4 million $14.3 million (27%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Core Laboratories provides advanced services and technologies that help oil and gas producers evaluate subsurface reservoirs and enhance the recovery of hydrocarbons. It operates through two main business lines: Reservoir Description, which delivers rock and fluid analysis services and laboratory instrumentation, and Production Enhancement, focusing on tools and diagnostics to improve well completion and production outcomes.

The company places strong emphasis on technological innovation, deploying proprietary diagnostic tools, custom laboratory equipment, and data-driven workflow solutions. The strategy relies heavily on international expansion, with 66% of revenue generated outside the United States for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2022. Key success factors for Core Laboratories include maintaining its leadership in technology, expanding international client relationships, managing costs tightly, and navigating the cyclical nature of oil and gas industry demand.

Quarter Highlights: Segment Review and Notable Events

Reservoir Description, the company's larger segment focused on laboratory analysis and instrumentation for oil and gas reservoirs, delivered steady performance in Q2 2025. Reservoir Description segment revenue was flat compared to the prior year, but up 7% over the prior quarter. Demand grew for laboratory instrumentation, especially after the opening of a new Unconventional Core Analysis Laboratory in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This location is intended to expand the company's reach in the Middle East, a key region for growth.

Project work in Brazil's Campos Basin and sustained client demand for reservoir rock and fluid analysis supported segment results. Margin improvement in this segment was notable, with operating income margin (before special items) reaching 13% in Q2 2025, up 300 basis points from the previous quarter. Roughly 80% of Reservoir Description's revenue now comes from international projects, underscoring management's focus on expandingglobal marketshare.

The Production Enhancement segment, which markets tools and diagnostics such as the PAC™ (Plug and Abandonment Circulation System) and 3AB™ diagnostic tracers, saw revenue dip 1.0% year over year (GAAP). but rise 3% sequentially. Operating income margin, ex-items, was 9%, a 50-basis point improvement over the prior quarter. The PAC™ system notably saved a North Sea client over 10 days of rig time, translating into an estimated $4 million in client savings and helping reinforce the value of the company's proprietary energetic perforating and flow assurance tools.

Financial discipline remained front and center. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) climbed 160% sequentially to $10.4 million. Net debt dropped to $94.8 million as of June 30, 2025, the lowest point in eight years, and $2.7 million was directed toward share repurchases. Management maintained its approach of prioritizing free cash generation, reinvestment in proprietary technologies, and disciplined returns to shareholders. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.01 per share, unchanged from prior quarters.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

For Q3 2025, management forecasts GAAP revenue between $127.5 million and $134.5 million and operating income from $13.6 million to $16.2 million. The company expects non-GAAP EPS to range from $0.18 to $0.22. Reservoir Description revenue is anticipated to remain flat sequentially, while Production Enhancement may see a slight uptick. Operating margin guidance is around 11%.

While international momentum and committed global projects underpin the outlook, management highlighted ongoing risks related to oil and gas industry cycles, unpredictable U.S. market activity, and the impact of tariffs on certain raw materials used in the Production Enhancement segment. No changes to the dividend policy were announced, and the current rate of $0.01 per share was maintained. Investors should keep an eye on international project wins, cost discipline, and the ability to sustain technological differentiation in a changing energy landscape.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

