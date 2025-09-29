Core Laboratories Stock Rebounds in a Month: Is it Time to Buy?

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. CLB gained momentum over the last month, following a staggering rise of 13% in just one month. During the same time period, the company’s shares outperformed the sub-industry and the broader oil and energy sector’s rise of 5.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Peer comparison further highlights the strength, as Core Laboratories conveniently outperformed its peers, Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, Halliburton Company HAL and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, which gained 12.5%, 10.9% and 4.3%, respectively, in the past month.

CLB Outperforms Industry, Sector & Peer Companies (LBRT, HAL, OII)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Houston, TX-based Core Laboratories is a global oilfield services company operating in over 50 countries. It specializes in reservoir management and production enhancement solutions for the oil and gas industry and generates most of its revenues from services, which account for more than 75% of sales, while products contribute less than 25%. Core Laboratories is involved in two primary business lines: Reservoir Description, which involves analyzing reservoir rock and fluids, and Product Enhancement, which focuses on improving hydrocarbon recovery and production efficiency.

CLB stock, which was grappling with share price declines and lower year-over-year earnings for the last six months, implied that it was likely contending with some internal challenges that extended beyond general industry headwinds. However, the stock has started showing signs of improvement and has started rebounding toward a positive trajectory, leaving investors with a critical question: Should they buy, sell or hold the stock? Let us dig deeper into the company’s prospects to determine if it has enough room to rise further and create positive income opportunities for investors.

Factors Favoring Core Laboratories Stock

Strong Sequential Financial Momentum: Core Laboratories delivered 5% sequential revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, alongside notable improvements in operating income, EBIT margins and EPS. Reservoir Description revenues rose 7% and Production Enhancement grew 3%, with margins expanding in both segments. Free cash flow also improved to $10.4 million, up sharply from the previous quarter. These results highlight Core Laboratories’ ability to rebound quickly from geopolitical and market disruptions while maintaining profitability, which positions the company for sustainable earnings growth and consistent shareholder returns.

Technological Leadership and Innovation: The company continues to set itself apart as a technology leader in reservoir optimization. In the second quarter, Core Laboratories secured international projects by demonstrating the superior performance of its proprietary HERO PerFRAC system, which outperformed competitors in perforating consistency. It also expanded geothermal tracer deployments, showcasing adaptability in new energy markets. With investments in formation damage analysis, tracer diagnostics and unconventional laboratory facilities such as the one recently opened in Saudi Arabia, CLB maintains a clear technological edge, ensuring competitive differentiation and expanded client engagement worldwide.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation: Core Laboratories has prioritized delivering value to its shareholders through balanced capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases, dividends and debt reduction. In the second quarter of 2025, the company used a portion of its free cash flow to repurchase 237,632 shares, returning $2.7 million to its shareholders. It also continued its quarterly cash dividend policy with a payment made in August. Additionally, Core Laboratories reduced its net debt by $9.1 million, and its leverage ratio, now at the lowest in eight years, improved to 1.27. This capital discipline and commitment to rewarding investors while maintaining financial flexibility provide a compelling investment case for shareholders seeking both growth and income. Although CLB has a stable cash dividend policy, its dividend yield (0.31%) lags behind its peers, Liberty Energy (2.51%) and Halliburton (2.71%), outperforming only Oceaneering International, which does not carry out any dividend return policy.

Efficient Asset-Light Business Model and Improving Returns: Core Laboratories operates with an asset-light, capital-efficient business model that promotes predictable, superior long-term returns on invested capital (ROIC). For the second quarter of 2025, the company’s ROIC improved to 9%, outperforming many of its oilfield service peers. This disciplined approach to capital stewardship enables Core Laboratories to generate higher returns from each dollar invested, contributing directly to total shareholder return and offering resilience against sector cyclicality and economic uncertainty. Investors benefit from a business built to maximize efficiency and stable value creation over time.

Constructive Outlook and Insulation From Tariff Risks: Despite ongoing volatility in oil prices and geopolitical headwinds, Core Laboratories maintains a positive longer-term outlook for international upstream activity, based on forecasts of global crude oil demand growth from reputable agencies like IEA, EIA and OPEC. Large-scale international projects, which comprise a major portion of Core Laboratories’ revenues, are expected to remain robust and less susceptible to near-term commodity price fluctuations. Furthermore, the majority of the company’s service revenues and products are not subject to tariffs, which helps insulate the company from policy risks that could impact its operations. This strategic positioning reinforces Core Laboratories’ resilience and growth potential in a dynamic global energy market.

Final Verdict on CLB Stock

Core Laboratories has demonstrated a strong rebound, outperforming its peers, Liberty Energy, Halliburton and Oceaneering International and the broader sector, driven by sequential revenue growth, improved margins and technological innovation. The company’s disciplined capital allocation and asset-light business model have led to higher returns and efficient operations, while its substantial free cash flow supports ongoing dividends and share repurchases. Although sector volatility and global uncertainties persist, Core Laboratories’ international focus and insulation from tariff risks enhance its resilience. Given these factors, investors should consider buying shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, as it is well-positioned for continued growth and value creation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

