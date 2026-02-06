Core Laboratories Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Increase Y/Y

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. This can be attributed to the outperformance of the Production Enhancement segment. However, the bottom line fell from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents, reflecting the underperformance of the Reservoir Description segment, seasonally weak U.S. land market conditions and a 6.4% year-over-year rise in total costs and expenses during the quarter.

This oilfield service provider reported fourth-quarter operating revenues of $138.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132 million. Moreover, the top line increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $129.2 million. This can be attributed to the amplified demand for CLB’s laboratory analytical services and completion diagnostic services in international regions.

During this quarter, the company repurchased 363,207 shares of common stock for a total of $5.7 million. The company reduced its debt leverage ratio to 1.09 and net debt by $1.2 million.

CLB’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 1 cent per share to its common shareholders of record on Feb. 16, 2026. The payout, which is unchanged from the previous quarter, will be made on March 9, 2026.

CLB’s Segmental Performance in Q4

Reservoir Description: Reservoir Description operations largely track international and offshore activity levels, as about 80% of revenues come from CLB’s non-U.S. projects.

Revenues in this segment increased 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $92.3 million. Moreover, the top line beat our estimation of $88.3 million.

Operating income decreased from $16.6 million in the year-ago period to $12.8 million and missed our estimate of $13.1 million.

Production Enhancement: This segment’s revenues increased 8.3% to $46 million from $42.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line beat our estimate of $44 million. The increase was driven by expanding adoption of proprietary technologies, successful execution of offshore projects and steady demand for complex completions globally.

Operating results improved from an operating loss of $2.6 million in the year-ago period to an operating income of $3 million. The operating income from this segment also beat our profit estimate of $1.8 million.

Costs & Expenses of CLB

CLB reported total costs and expenses of $122.4 million in the fourth quarter, increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $115.1 million. Our estimation for the metric was $117.7 million.

CLB’s Q4 Financials

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.8 million and long-term debt of $110.3 million. CLB’s debt-to-capitalization was 28.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter totaled $8.1 million, while capital expenditure amounted to $2.9 million. This led to a positive free cash flow of $5.1 million.

CLB’s Q1 & 2026 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) expects revenues to range from $124 million to $130 million. Operating income is anticipated to be between $9.7 million and $12.2 million, with earnings per share between 11 cents and 15 cents.

Revenues for the Reservoir Description segment are anticipated to be between $82 million and $86 million, with operating income ranging from $6.8 million to $8.25 million. Revenues for the Production Enhancement segment are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million, with operating income between $2.8 million and $3.8 million.

For the first half of 2026, CLB expects U.S. land completion activity to decline compared with the prior year. However, the company anticipates activity levels to improve from current levels. CLB expects growth in demand for its diagnostic services and proprietary energetic technologies to partially offset softer U.S. onshore activity during 2026.

The company anticipates an effective tax rate of 25% for the first quarter. Its guidance for the first quarter of 2025 is based on estimates for underlying operations and excludes any gains or losses from foreign exchange. The outlook reflects higher interest expense following the use of a $50 million term loan, drawn on Jan. 12, 2026, to repay $45 million of the 2021 Senior Notes Series A. The new term loan has a variable interest rate tied to SOFR and is about 200 basis points higher than the fixed interest rate on the retired debt.

CLB’s Management Remarks

To date, the company does not expect tariffs to have a material impact on the Reservoir Description segment. However, CLB anticipates that certain imported raw materials used in Production Enhancement operations will remain subject to tariffs. While these tariffs are expected to increase costs and pressure margins, the company expects its mitigation efforts to help limit the overall impact.

Industry groups, including the IEA, EIA and OPEC+, expect global crude oil demand to grow about 0.9 million to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2026, slightly higher than earlier forecasts. CLB anticipates that rising natural decline rates in existing producing fields will continue to create long-term supply challenges, reinforcing the need for sustained investment in oil and gas development. In the United States, the company expects oil production growth to moderate as shale plays mature and natural declines offset efficiency gains.

As efficiency improvements become less impactful, the company anticipates higher activity levels will be required to maintain production, supporting continued demand for oilfield services. CLB expects operators to remain focused on production sustainment, well optimization and recovery enhancement. International markets are anticipated to remain stable, supported by long-term offshore developments and the company believes its Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement technologies are well positioned to support these investments.

In the near term, the company expects market conditions to remain volatile due to tariff pressures, OPEC+ production policy decisions and softer commodity prices. Despite these headwinds, CLB anticipates that long-term crude oil demand fundamentals will remain supportive. The company expects steady activity across committed long-cycle projects, including deepwater developments in South America, Africa, Norway, the Middle East and select Asia-Pacific markets. Revenue realization on these projects is expected to depend, in part, on customer exploration success. CLB anticipates that short-cycle activity, particularly in the U.S. onshore market, will remain sensitive to fluctuations in commodity prices.

The company expects geopolitical tensions, evolving trade and tariff dynamics and commodity price volatility to continue creating uncertainty in demand for its products and services. CLB also anticipates typical seasonal declines in activity during the first quarter of 2026. Severe winter weather in North America early in the year disrupted customer operations and company activities, while adverse weather in Europe temporarily suspended crude-assay work and damaged one facility. Although the company expects client operations to continue recovering, these weather-related disruptions are anticipated to pressure first-quarter revenues and margins.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed CLB’s fourth-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corporation VLO, a leading independent refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products,posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 64 cents. The better-than-expected quarterly results can be mainly attributed to a surge in refining margins, higher ethanol production volumes and lower total cost of sales.

Valero Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had a total debt of $8.3 billion and finance-lease obligations of $2.4 billion.

Houston, TX-based Baker Hughes Company BKR, an oil and gas equipment and services provider, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents. The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

Baker Hughes Company’s net capital expenditure in the fourth quarter was $321 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion. BKR had a long-term debt of $5.4 billion at the end of the reported quarter, with a debt-to-capitalization of 24.3%.

Another Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, Halliburton Company HAL, posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of 69 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line marginally fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 70 cents due to softer activity in the North American region.

Halliburton reported fourth-quarter capital expenditure of $337 million, well below our projection of $390.4 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had approximately $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $7.2 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 40.5.

