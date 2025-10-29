Core Laboratories (CLB) Price Target Increased by 11.51% to 15.64

The average one-year price target for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been revised to $15.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.51% from the prior estimate of $14.02 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.04% from the latest reported closing price of $16.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.07%, an increase of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 70,483K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 12,976K shares representing 27.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,342K shares , representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,441K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 29.65% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 5,219K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,603K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 28.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,803K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 26.17% over the last quarter.

