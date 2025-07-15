Core Inflation Holds Steady Despite Broad-Based Tariff Pass-Through

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in June—the largest monthly gain in five months—as tariff pass-through began to lift costs in goods categories while core inflation remained muted.





Higher import duties on items such as household furnishings, appliances and apparel drove the uptick, even as gasoline rebounded 1.0% after four months of declines and food prices edged up modestly.





Market Overview:





CPI up 0.3% in June, largest since January



Core CPI +0.2% month-over-month, 2.9% year-over-year



Tariff-exposed categories led gains: furnishings, appliances, apparel



Key Points:



Services inflation stayed muted with airline fares and lodging down



Economists expect sharper tariff effects in July and August CPI reports



Fed likely to hold rates at 4.25%–4.50% until more data arrive



Looking Ahead:



Monitor CPI for effects of August 1 tariffs on Mexico, Japan and the EU



Watch core PCE readings ahead of the Fed’s July meeting minutes



Assess consumer spending and labor market trends for policy clues



Bull Case:



June’s 0.3% CPI rise and steady 2.9% core inflation suggest price pressures remain manageable, reinforcing confidence that the Fed’s 4.25%–4.50% policy rate is containing runaway inflation risks.



Goods inflation is concentrated in specific, tariff-exposed categories (furnishings, appliances, apparel), while services inflation—including big ticket items like airline fares and hotels—remains subdued, reducing the risk of a broad-based price surge.



Muted wage growth and a gradual uptick in core CPI imply that inflation may rise slowly, giving the Federal Reserve greater flexibility to act only if economic or labor market stress emerges, rather than being forced into a hasty policy shift.



The current inflation profile supports the resilience of consumer spending power in many sectors, especially as food inflation and rental costs remain relatively contained.



With Wall Street stocks showing only a mixed reaction and the dollar strengthening, financial markets appear to have priced in moderate inflation and are not signaling panic or systemic risk.



As the labor market cools without significant layoffs, upside surprises in future CPI prints could be received as manageable, supporting the narrative of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.



Bear Case:



The largest monthly CPI jump since January, coupled with rising prices in core goods categories, signals that tariff pass-through is materializing faster than expected and could worsen as new tariffs on Mexico, Japan, and the EU take effect in August.



Tariff-sensitive increases in essential goods like appliances and household furnishings, alongside a rebound in gasoline, hit consumers directly and risk eroding disposable income, particularly if wage growth remains slow.



With the Fed likely to remain on hold until at least September, further price gains driven by tariffs may outpace any relief from lower rates, delaying policy action and weighing on consumer sentiment.



Investor uncertainty was evident as Wall Street produced a mixed close, Treasury yields climbed, and the dollar hit a 15-week high—indications that sticky inflation could pressure financial markets and slow economic growth.



Muted services inflation may prove temporary if higher goods costs bleed into rents or medical services, keeping inflation sticky even as some categories decelerate.



If inflation data in July and August confirm a sharper pickup, the Federal Reserve could be forced to remain on hold or even re-tighten, risking a renewed drag on credit markets and economic activity.



Stocks on Wall Street were mixed as the dollar hit a 15-week high and U.S. Treasury yields climbed, underscoring persistent caution about inflation and Fed policy.With services inflation tempered by slowing wage growth, economists anticipate gradual price pressures ahead that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on hold until tariff impacts fully materialize.

