News & Insights

Markets
SYTA

Core Gaming Partners With Fire Rhino Studios To Develop Casual Games

March 25, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Tuesday announced that Core Gaming, Inc., with which it recently signed a definitive merger agreement, has partnered with Fire Rhino Studios to develop and market casual games.

Fire Rhino, known for its expertise in puzzle and sorting games, has achieved success with titles like Solitaire Aces and Block Sort Temple. The collaboration aims to create engaging games that blend entertainment with strategic depth.

Core Gaming CEO Aitan Zacharin highlighted Fire Rhino's reputation for crafting thought-provoking gameplay experiences and expressed enthusiasm for launching new titles that challenge players while ensuring enjoyment.

Core Gaming, an AI-driven mobile gaming developer based in Miami, has developed over 2,000 games, amassed 600 million downloads, and built a global user base of 40 million across 140 countries. The company's merger with Siyata Mobile remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Tuesday, SYTA closed at $2.02, down 12.93%, and is currently trading at $2.20 after hours, up 8.91%, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.