Core Gaming Partners With Fire Rhino Studios To Develop Casual Games

(RTTNews) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Tuesday announced that Core Gaming, Inc., with which it recently signed a definitive merger agreement, has partnered with Fire Rhino Studios to develop and market casual games.

Fire Rhino, known for its expertise in puzzle and sorting games, has achieved success with titles like Solitaire Aces and Block Sort Temple. The collaboration aims to create engaging games that blend entertainment with strategic depth.

Core Gaming CEO Aitan Zacharin highlighted Fire Rhino's reputation for crafting thought-provoking gameplay experiences and expressed enthusiasm for launching new titles that challenge players while ensuring enjoyment.

Core Gaming, an AI-driven mobile gaming developer based in Miami, has developed over 2,000 games, amassed 600 million downloads, and built a global user base of 40 million across 140 countries. The company's merger with Siyata Mobile remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Tuesday, SYTA closed at $2.02, down 12.93%, and is currently trading at $2.20 after hours, up 8.91%, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

