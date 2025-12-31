Markets
CORT

Corcept Stock Plunges 50% After FDA Rejects Relacorilant Application

December 31, 2025 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) shares fell 50.50%, trading at $34.74, down $35.45, after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its relacorilant application.

The sharp sell-off followed news that the FDA did not approve relacorilant for its intended indication and outlined additional requirements before potential future approval, prompting investor concern about the drug's regulatory path and commercial prospects.

On the day of the announcement, CORT opened near $70.00, dropped to an intraday low of $33.80, and saw a high near $71.25, compared with a previous close of $70.19. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was coming in well above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting significant market reaction to the regulatory setback.

Corcept's 52-week range is approximately $39.50 - $103.25, underscoring volatility tied to clinical and regulatory developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CORT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.