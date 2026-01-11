Corcept Insider Transaction Explained After Shares Tumble 50% in One Day

Key Points

The chief development officer of Corcept Therapeutics sold 20,000 shares of the biotech for $703,656 on Tuesday.

The transaction was executed as a direct open-market sale of option shares; no indirect entities were involved.

The executive reported holding stock options underlying 250,000 shares after the transaction.

On Tuesday, William Guyer, the chief development officer of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), exercised and immediately sold 20,000 shares through open-market transactions totaling approximately $703,656, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $703,656 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,235 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $44,188.30

Key questions

What is the derivative context of this transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 20,000 stock options immediately followed by sale of the resulting common shares on the open market, with no indirect vehicles or gifting components.

Direct common stock holdings declined from 21,235 shares to 1,235 shares, a reduction of 94.18% of his direct equity stake; however, he also reported holding stock options underlying 250,000 shares after the transaction.

After this sale, Guyer retains 1,235 directly held shares valued at approximately $44,188.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Tuesday) $35.18 Market capitalization $3.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $741.17 million Net income (TTM) $106.11 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using Tuesday as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Corcept Therapeutics generates revenue primarily from Korlym, an FDA-approved therapy for Cushing's syndrome, and is advancing a pipeline of selective cortisol modulators targeting metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

The company operates a drug discovery, development, and commercialization model, monetizing proprietary therapies through direct sales and ongoing clinical development of new indications.

Its primary customers include healthcare providers and specialists treating patients with endocrine and oncology disorders in the United States.

Corcept Therapeutics is a mid-cap biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for severe endocrine and oncologic conditions. The company leverages expertise in cortisol modulation to address unmet medical needs, supported by a growing portfolio of proprietary drug candidates. Corcept's established market presence in Cushing's syndrome and its advancing clinical pipeline provide a foundation for continued growth and competitive differentiation in specialized therapeutic markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Corcept’s stock had been one of the market’s quiet winners for most of the past year before a sharp collapse on Dec. 31, following the FDA’s complete response letter for relacorilant; however, the Form 4 shows the transaction stemmed from an option exercise, not a reduction in long-term exposure. While Guyer’s direct common stock position fell sharply, his remaining equity exposure is overwhelmingly derivative, with options representing far more upside sensitivity than the small number of shares retained outright. That structure suggests portfolio management rather than a shift in outlook.



Fundamentally, Corcept entered the regulatory setback from a position of strength. Third-quarter revenue rose to $207.6 million, up from $182.5 million a year earlier, driven by continued growth in Korlym prescriptions. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $800 million to $850 million and ended the quarter with $524 million in cash and investments, providing balance sheet flexibility even amid clinical uncertainty.



Ultimately, options-related selling amid a regulatory shock should not be conflated with a weakening core business. The real signal remains clinical execution and the path forward for relacorilant, not a single administrative liquidity event.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Exercised (stock options): The act of converting stock options into actual company shares, usually by paying a set price.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange rather than through private or internal company arrangements.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Option shares: Shares obtained by exercising stock options, typically granted as part of employee compensation.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or funds, used to hold shares on behalf of an individual.

Gifting components: The transfer of shares to another party as a gift, rather than through sale or purchase.

Equity exposure: The value or proportion of a person’s investment in a company’s shares.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company that are currently owned by all shareholders, including restricted shares.

Clinical pipeline: A company’s portfolio of drug candidates in various stages of research and development.

Cortisol modulator: A drug designed to alter the body’s response to the hormone cortisol, often for therapeutic purposes.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corcept Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.