Corcel PLC Sees Shift in Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has seen a notable increase in voting rights held by RS & CA Jennings, now reaching 11.29%, up from a previous 8.79%. This change follows recent acquisitions, marking a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure. Investors will be keen to watch how this development influences Corcel’s strategic direction.

