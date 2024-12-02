Corcel PLC Sees Shift in Shareholding

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.
Corcel PLC has seen a notable increase in voting rights held by RS & CA Jennings, now reaching 11.29%, up from a previous 8.79%. This change follows recent acquisitions, marking a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure. Investors will be keen to watch how this development influences Corcel’s strategic direction.
