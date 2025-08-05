Corbus Pharma's Q2 Net Loss Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, reported a wider loss in the second quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $17.7 million or $1.44 per share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $10 million or $0.90 per share.

The rise in losses during this quarter was caused by increased operating expenses, particularly driven by higher clinical development expenses.

Tuesday, CRBP closed at $8.90, down 4.71%, and is trading flat after hours on the NasdaqCM.

