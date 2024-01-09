Corbus Pharma's IND Application Gets FDA Clearance For Investigational Drug CRB-601

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Tuesday announced FDA clearance for its investigational new drug or IND application of CRB-601, a TGFß blocking monoclonal antibody targeting the integrin avß8.

The Oncology company said CRB-601 could overcome tumor immune exclusion and enhance the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors in vivo. The company expects to enroll the first participant in a Phase 1 study in the first half of 2024.

Corbus said it will initiate Phase 1 First-in-Human trial of CRB-601 and to enroll the first participant in the first half of this year.

