Corbus Pharmaceuticals To Present CRB-701 Clinical Data At 2025 ASCO-GU

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) announced on Tuesday that it will present updated data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study of CRB-701 or SYS6002 at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium or ASCO-GU in San Francisco.

The abstract, titled "Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of Next-Generation Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate CRB-701 or SYS6002 in US and UK Patients with Urothelial Cancer and Other Solid Tumors", will be presented on Friday, February 14, 2025, during Poster Session B from 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM PST.

The CRB-701 study is a three-part Phase 1 trial that is being conducted in patients with advanced solid tumors exhibiting high expression of Nectin-4.

The dose escalation phase (Part A) of the study, which has already evaluated doses ranging from 1.8 mg/kg to 4.5 mg/kg administered every three weeks (Q3W), assesses the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of the drug.

This will be followed by Part B (dose optimization) and Part C (dose expansion), with the goal of determining the recommended or optimized doses and gathering preliminary efficacy signals.

The upcoming presentation provide data on 38 patients from the study, which includes results updated as of December 2024, building on earlier data from 31 patients available in the abstract released in September 2024.

Currently, CRBP is trading at $8.98 down by 8.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.