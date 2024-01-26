News & Insights

Corbus Pharma Spikes 256% On Positive Results For CRB-701 In First Human Study

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) shares are surging more than 256 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced that the data from the first-in-human clinical study of CRB-701 demonstrated encouraging safety and efficacy in patients with Nectin-4 positive tumors in the first human study.

The company is planning to present the results as a poster at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Currently, shares are at $30.07, up 256.22 percent from the previous close of $8.44 on a volume of 15,668,423.

