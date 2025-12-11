Corbus Pharma To Report Phase 1a Results Of CRB-913 In Obesity Today

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) will present results from its Phase 1a study of CRB-913, an oral CB1 inverse agonist, for the treatment of obesity during a webcast scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Obesity remains a major global health challenge, with limited safe and effective pharmacological options. Previous CB1 inverse agonists demonstrated weight-loss efficacy but were discontinued due to neuropsychiatric adverse events.

CRB-913 is an oral small molecule designed as a second-generation, highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist with markedly reduced brain penetration, aiming to deliver weight-loss benefits while minimizing central nervous system risks.

The Phase 1a study is a single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) trial in healthy volunteers. Results will inform dose selection for a planned Phase 1b study in obese, non-diabetic patients, expected to begin before year-end.

In preclinical studies, CRB-913 was found to be 15-fold less brain penetrant than monlunabant (another experimental CB1 inverse agonist) and to have 50 times lower brain:plasma ratio than rimonabant (an extensively studied first-generation CB1 inverse agonist), supporting its differentiated safety profile.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with $104 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Following a $73.8 million public offering completed in November, the company expects its cash runway to extend into 2028.

CRBP has traded in the range of $4.64 to $20.56 over the past year. The stock currently trading in the pre-market at $11.82, up 15.20%.

