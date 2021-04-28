COR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (Symbol: COR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.64, changing hands as low as $122.57 per share. CoreSite Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COR's low point in its 52 week range is $107.23 per share, with $141.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.81.

