COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES (CDP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $37.50 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $35.12 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $197.36 million from $183.43 million last year.

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.50 Mln. vs. $35.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $197.36 Mln vs. $183.43 Mln last year.

