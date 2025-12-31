COP's Australian Drilling Campaign Yields Unexpected Gas Encounter

ConocoPhillips’ COP Australian subsidiary, ConocoPhillips Australia, has unexpectedly encountered more gas while drilling the Charlemont-1 exploration well in the Otway Basin, offshore Victoria. The company booked the Transocean Equinox semi-submersible rig to carry out this exploration campaign offshore Australia. The rig previously made a gas discovery in the Essington-1 exploration well.

The Charlemont-1 exploration well was drilled in permit VIC/P79 using the Transocean Equinox rig on Dec. 10, 2025. While drilling, the well encountered a significant presence of gas in the Waarre C reservoir formation, which was approximately 160 meters above its target formation, Waarre A. ConocoPhillips’ partner, 3D Energi, stated that this was unexpected, as the pre-drill analysis had not indicated any presence of oil and gas in the shallower layers.

However, as of Dec. 25, the drilling operations were temporarily paused after encountering high-pressure conditions at 2,552 meters. Heightened pressure conditions may give rise to potential safety and operational risks, and suggest that the subsurface conditions may be more complex than initially anticipated. The operator is currently assessing potential adjustments to the well design aimed at ensuring that operations can safely resume to reach the primary target, the Waarre A reservoir.

As part of COP’s Otway basin exploration program, the company had previously drilled the Essington-1 well in the same permit as the Charlemont-1 well. The campaign yielded encouraging results, with a natural gas discovery announced at Essington-1. The Essington-1 exploratory well confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in both Waarre A and Waarre C reservoir formations. The natural gas discovery at Essington-1 was the first one in the Otway Basin since 2021.

ConocoPhillips is the operator of the permit, holding a 51% interest. The other partners in VIC/P79 are Australia's 3D Energi and the Korea National Oil Company, with 20% and 29% stake, respectively.

