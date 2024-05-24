News & Insights

Copperleaf Announces Board Member Change

Copperleaf Tech (TSE:CPLF) has released an update.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has announced the departure of long-serving board member Manuel Alba-Marquez, effective after the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company expressed gratitude for Alba-Marquez’s 14 years of service and is actively seeking a qualified replacement to support its strategic goals and enhance board diversity. CEO Paul Sakrzewski reiterated the company’s commitment to a skilled and diverse board to propel Copperleaf’s future.

