The Copper Shortage Is Coming—These 3 Miners Are Ready

Fear sells. But seeing a headline about a copper shortage should excite investors, not scare them. Particularly, investors who have a long-term outlook for basic materials stocks, including mining stocks. The current age of many copper mines makes the case for several small-cap copper miners.

Here’s the situation. Copper mines, no matter how productive, have a shelf life. And many of the world’s largest copper mines are also the oldest. This doesn’t mean the mines won’t produce copper. But each of these mines will produce less copper per ton of rock moved.

But that supply shortfall is happening at the exact time when the world needs more copper, not less. That’s where the opportunity lies for some small-cap miners.

Even under a "friendly" administration, building and permitting new mines is difficult, expensive, and takes a long time. That gives companies with existing operations or projects in development a built-in advantage—one that could result in rising asset valuations.

Adding to the bullish case is the fact that small-cap stocks have been out of favor. That's expected to change as investors look for growth in a lower interest rate environment. Here are three of the names for investors to consider.

Taseko Mines Expands Production in Tier-1 Jurisdictions

First up is Taseko Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB). This is a Canadian mining company based in Vancouver. The company already has a productive mining operation, its Gibraltar project in British Columbia. The mine is one of Canada’s largest open-pit copper producers. Taseko is guiding for output between 110 to 115 million pounds in 2026. That’s up from roughly 99 million pounds in 2025.

Adding to the bullish outlook, Taseko has started copper production at its Florence in-situ copper project in Arizona, another Tier-1 jurisdiction. On March 2, the company announced it had harvested its first copper cathodes from the Florence project. That’s the first new copper production from a greenfield facility in the United States since 2008.

Management expects Gibraltar’s higher-grade Connector pit to deliver stable production through at least 2029. If that assessment is correct, it will give the company time to ramp up production at Florence, adding to the long-term appeal of Taseko.

TGB stock recently closed near $7.50. That's above the consensus price target of roughly $5. However, that’s based on just two analysts. Institutional ownership is low, but has been rising in the last two quarters. If Taseko hits its production targets, analysts will likely raise their targets.

Talon Metals Offers High-Risk, High-Reward Potential

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: TLOFF) is a tiny company with big upside. This is another Canadian company. The company’s leading project, the Tamarack project in Minnesota, is a joint venture with Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO). For investors thinking of getting involved with Talon, having access to a major miner’s technology and financial backing should add some assurance.

Talon also operates the only nickel mine in the United States, the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan. This connects the company to the battery and EV supply chain. Plus, the company has secured an extension from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott subsidiary to complete a feasibility study and additional spending to earn up to 60% ownership, with a key environmental review milestone expected in the first half of 2026.

TLOFF stock has been an incredible performer, with a gain of more than 990% over the last 12 months. It’s also up over 45% in 2026. The stock recently closed near $6.25, which is about 6.5% above the consensus price target of roughly $5.84.

Arizona Sonoran’s Acquisition Highlights Copper Value

One of the possibilities of investing in small-cap miners is growth through acquisition. However, there’s also growth by acquisition. And that’s the case with Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC: ASCUF). The company is being acquired by Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM).

Arizona Sonoran controls 100% of the brownfield Cactus copper project in Arizona. The acquisition will give Hudbay full control of the Cactus project.

When combined with Hudbay’s Copper World asset, it creates the third-largest copper district in North America and establishes a major hub for U.S. copper production. Cactus could add approximately 103,000 tonnes of annual copper production once developed, with proven and probable reserves of 5.3 billion pounds of copper over a 20-year mine life.

The boards of both companies approved the agreement, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. That may discourage direct investment in ASCUF stock. However, once the deal is finalized, each ASCUF share will be exchanged for 0.242 of a common share of HBM stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.