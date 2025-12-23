Copper Giant Resources Upsizes Private Placement To $12 Mln

(RTTNews) - Copper Giant Resources Corp. (LBCMF, CGNT.V) announced that it has increased its non-brokered private placement from $10 million to an aggregate of 30 million units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $12 million.

Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of C$0.60 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The Company anticipates paying finders' fees in cash to certain eligible parties on a portion of the placement. In addition, non-transferable finders' warrants may be issued to eligible finders.

Copper Giant Resources intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

