Copper Fox Nears Drilling Permit for Arizona Project

May 22, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. is advancing its Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project in Arizona with environmental and regulatory steps towards obtaining a drilling permit. The company has engaged SWCA Environmental Consultants to prepare an Environmental Assessment and conduct various surveys, including endangered species and cultural studies, which are expected to take four months and cost around $42,000. This work is critical for the approval of a maiden drilling program aimed at exploring the project’s potential for a significant copper deposit.

