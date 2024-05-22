Copper Fox Nears Drilling Permit for Arizona Project

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. is advancing its Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project in Arizona with environmental and regulatory steps towards obtaining a drilling permit. The company has engaged SWCA Environmental Consultants to prepare an Environmental Assessment and conduct various surveys, including endangered species and cultural studies, which are expected to take four months and cost around $42,000. This work is critical for the approval of a maiden drilling program aimed at exploring the project’s potential for a significant copper deposit.

For further insights into TSE:CUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.