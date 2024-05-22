Copper ETF (CPER) Hits New 52-Week High

United States Copper ETF CPER is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 44.56% from its 52-week low price of $21.88/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

CPER in Focus

The underlying SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return reflects the performance of the investment returns from a portfolio of copper futures contracts on the COMEX exchange. The product charges 97 bps in annual fees (see: all Industrial Metals ETFs).

Why the Move?

Copper has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the price of the metal, driven partly by a suspected short squeeze. Disruption in mining supply chains is one of the reasons for the rally in the metal’s price. Being a crucial component of the energy transition, a global push for renewable energy has resulted in growing demand for copper, fueling the rally in its prices.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, CPER has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 49.0, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Copper ETF (CPER): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.