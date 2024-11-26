Copel Initiates First Share Buyback Program

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has announced its inaugural Share Buyback Program, aimed at enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital management. The program allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding common and preferred shares over the next 18 months, with transactions conducted on the B3 exchange at market prices. This strategic move reflects Copel’s commitment to optimizing its financial structure without impacting dividend distributions.

