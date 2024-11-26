News & Insights

Stocks

Copel Announces R$ 600 Million Dividend Distribution

November 26, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has announced an extraordinary dividend payment of R$ 600 million, approved by its Board of Directors. The dividends will be distributed on December 23, 2024, based on records as of December 11, 2024, and will not be included in the company’s ordinary year-end dividends. This move presents an attractive opportunity for shareholders, reflecting Copel’s strong financial position.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.