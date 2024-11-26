Copel Announces R$ 600 Million Dividend Distribution

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has announced an extraordinary dividend payment of R$ 600 million, approved by its Board of Directors. The dividends will be distributed on December 23, 2024, based on records as of December 11, 2024, and will not be included in the company’s ordinary year-end dividends. This move presents an attractive opportunity for shareholders, reflecting Copel’s strong financial position.

