Copart Shares Commanding Attention

Copart Under Heavy Big Money Accumulation

Institutional volumes reveal a lot. In the past year, our proprietary signals indicate CPRT has enjoyed plenty of strong demand. We believe this to be heavy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in CPRT stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of discretionary names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a special tailwind going on with Copart.

Copart Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and healthy fundamentals make this company worth a look. As you can see, CPRT has had big-time sales and EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+20.9%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+20.3%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +12.6%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. CPRT is gaining due to a healthy earnings picture.

Combining great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

CPRT has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below show when CPRT was a top pick…supported by Big Money all the way.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is a great way to discover Big Money interest.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit – they’re bought relentlessly by Big Money.

Copart Price Prediction

The CPRT rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in CPRT at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

