Copart price target raised to $60 from $55 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Copart (CPRT) to $60 from $55 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the fiscal Q1 report. The firm says affordability headwinds continue to weigh on claims volume, which is more than than offset by rising total loss frequency and fee hikes.

