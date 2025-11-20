Copart, Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $403.71 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $362.08 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $1.155 billion from $1.146 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $403.71 Mln. vs. $362.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.155 Bln vs. $1.146 Bln last year.

