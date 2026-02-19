Copart, Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $350.73 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $387.40 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.121 billion from $1.163 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $350.73 Mln. vs. $387.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.121 Bln vs. $1.163 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.