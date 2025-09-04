Copart, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $396.35 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $322.57 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.125 billion from $1.068 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $396.35 Mln. vs. $322.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.125 Bln vs. $1.068 Bln last year.

