Copa Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Copa (NYSE:CPA) reported stronger first-quarter profit and margins as the Panama-based airline cited robust demand across its network, higher passenger yields and continued cost discipline, while warning that sharply higher jet fuel prices will weigh on second-quarter results.

Executive Chairman and CEO Pedro Heilbron said the company delivered “another quarter of strong financial and operational results,” supported by regional demand and operational execution. He credited Copa’s more than 9,000 employees for helping the airline maintain reliability and cost discipline in what he described as a “higher and volatile jet fuel price environment.”

For the first quarter, capacity increased 14% year over year, while passenger traffic rose 15%. Load factor improved 0.8 percentage points to 87.2%. Passenger yield increased 1.6%, and revenue per available seat mile, or RASM, rose 2.7% to 11.8 cents.

Unit costs, measured as cost per available seat mile, or CASM, increased 1.6% to 8.9 cents, driven by higher fuel prices. Excluding fuel, CASM declined 1% to 5.8 cents.

Profit rises as margins expand

CFO Peter Donkersloot said Copa reported record net profit of $212 million, or $5.16 per share, representing a 20.5% year-over-year increase in earnings per share. Net margin was 20.2%, up 0.5 percentage points from the prior-year period.

Operating profit was $258 million, producing an operating margin of 24.6%, up 0.8 percentage points from the first quarter of 2025. Heilbron called the margin “industry-leading.”

Donkersloot said the airline’s all-in jet fuel price increased 7.5% year over year to $2.73 per gallon from $2.54. He said higher prices in the second half of March had a more pronounced impact on results, representing about a $20 million year-over-year effect on first-quarter performance.

Copa ended the quarter with about $1.5 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, equal to 40% of last-12-month revenue. Donkersloot said that figure excludes about $700 million in pre-delivery deposits for new aircraft, as well as 45 unencumbered aircraft and 15 unencumbered spare engines with an estimated value of more than $1 billion.

Total debt, including lease liabilities, stood at $2.4 billion. The company ended the quarter with an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.7 times. Donkersloot said Copa’s average cost of debt, which is made up solely of aircraft-related financing, remained “highly competitive” at 3.6%.

Fuel pressures weigh on second-quarter outlook

Copa expects second-quarter operating margin of 8% to 12%, with capacity, measured in available seat miles, rising about 16% year over year. Donkersloot said the guidance reflects a projected year-over-year increase of 80% to 90% in the all-in jet fuel price per gallon.

The company expects to recover about 50% of that increase through higher revenue in the second quarter. Donkersloot said the partial pass-through reflects advanced booking levels already in place before fare increases.

For the full year, Copa continues to expect capacity growth of 11% to 13%, load factor of about 87% and CASM excluding fuel of about 5.7 cents. Based on the current fuel curve and assuming recent yield improvements are sustained, Donkersloot said Copa expects to recover a substantial portion of the increased fuel expense for the year, “reaching up to 100% by the end of the year.”

The company did not update its full-year operating margin or RASM expectations, saying it would review them as conditions stabilize and visibility for the second half improves.

Demand remains broad-based across regions

During the analyst question-and-answer session, Heilbron said Copa is seeing strength across its network rather than in any single region.

“There’s always weakness somewhere, but right now, every region we serve is performing very well and is showing strength,” Heilbron said in response to a question from Raymond James analyst Savi Syth.

He also said stronger Latin American currencies are helping demand, noting that Copa prices tickets in U.S. dollars and tends to benefit when regional currencies strengthen. “Most of the important ones or the larger markets are up double digits” compared with a year ago, Heilbron said.

Asked by JPMorgan analyst Julia Orsi about sensitivity to higher fares, Heilbron pointed to April results, saying capacity and traffic both grew around 16% despite industrywide yield adjustments intended to offset fuel costs. He said that combination was “a good testament” to demand strength in the region.

Network expansion and fleet plans continue

Copa resumed service to Valencia and Barquisimeto and plans to restart Barcelona in June. Together with existing service to Maracaibo and Caracas, the airline will serve five cities in Venezuela from its Hub of the Americas in Panama. Heilbron said the airline will operate to 87 destinations in 32 countries.

He said Copa is the only international airline that did not stop flying to Venezuela, except for a roughly 10-day window related to safety concerns during a military operation. By June, Copa expects to return to the same Venezuela capacity it had a little more than a year ago, with five cities and more than 40 weekly flights. Heilbron said Venezuela is not expected to have a significant impact on unit revenue or yields because it will be “in the average.”

On fleet, Heilbron said Copa took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft during the quarter. He also noted that in April the company announced a new Boeing 737 MAX order for 40 firm aircraft and 20 options, with deliveries scheduled between 2030 and 2034. The order follows the completion of Copa’s current order book in 2029 and is intended to support longer-term growth.

Heilbron said Copa maintains flexibility through options, slide rights, lease expirations and unencumbered aircraft, allowing it to adjust growth if needed. In response to Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg, he said Copa took delivery of 13 aircraft last year and expects seven or eight deliveries this year.

Donkersloot said cash capital expenditures for the year are expected to be about $300 million, mostly for maintenance. Including fleet capital expenditures, the total would be approximately $750 million to $800 million for the year.

Shareholder returns continue

Copa’s board ratified the company’s second quarterly dividend for the year of $1.71 per share, payable June 15 to shareholders of record as of May 29. Donkersloot also said Copa repurchased $45 million of shares during the quarter, representing approximately 1% of total outstanding shares.

Heilbron closed the call by saying Copa has “the strongest network,” low unit costs for a full-service airline and a product he described as superior to most narrow-body competitors. He said the company is “in a really good position to deal with the current crisis and come out ahead as we’ve been able to do in the past.”

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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