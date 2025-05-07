Stocks
Copa Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $176.8 Million Net Profit

May 07, 2025 — 05:40 pm EDT

Copa Holdings reported a Q1 2025 net profit of $176.8 million, with increased capacity and reduced operating costs.

Copa Holdings, S.A. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit of $176.8 million, or $4.28 per share, which reflects a slight increase from the previous year. The operating profit decreased to $213.8 million with an operating margin of 23.8%, both down modestly compared to 1Q24. Capacity rose by 9.5% year-over-year, while revenue per available seat mile decreased by 8.1%. The company ended the quarter with substantial cash and investments totaling approximately $1.3 billion and maintained a strong adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times. Copa Airlines achieved an impressive on-time performance of 90.8%. The Board of Directors also announced a second dividend payment of $1.61 per share to be distributed in June.

Potential Positives

  • Net profit of US$176.8 million, an increase from the previous year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Operating profit maintained at US$213.8 million despite a slight decrease, showcasing operational resilience.
  • Capacity increased by 9.5% year over year, demonstrating growth in operational capabilities and market presence.
  • Successful exercise of options for six additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, enhancing the future fleet and operational expansion plans.

Potential Negatives

  • Operating profit decreased by 1.0% compared to 1Q24, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 8.1% compared to 1Q24, suggesting a decline in revenue efficiency.
  • There was a significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from US$613.3 million at the beginning of the quarter to US$164.8 million by the end, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were Copa Holdings' net profits in 1Q25?

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$176.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

How did operating profit change compared to 1Q24?

The operating profit for 1Q25 was US$213.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.0% from 1Q24.

What was Copa Airlines' on-time performance in 1Q25?

Copa Airlines achieved an on-time performance of 90.8% for the first quarter of 2025.

When is the next dividend payment for Copa Holdings?

The next dividend payment of US$1.61 per share is scheduled for June 13, 2025.

How many total aircraft does Copa Holdings' fleet consist of?

Copa Holdings ended 1Q25 with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft.

$CPA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 529,569 shares (+4063.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,538,523
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 495,818 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,572,485
  • CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 458,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,310,731
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 396,911 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,880,538
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 275,726 shares (+568.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,230,800
  • FMR LLC added 230,653 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,269,785
  • CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308

$CPA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

Full Release



PANAMA CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings

1

, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25). Key highlights include:




  • Net profit of US$176.8 million or US$4.28 per share, a US$0.7 million increase compared to 1Q24.


  • Operating profit of US$213.8 million and an operating margin of 23.8%, a 1.0% and 0.4 percentage point decrease, respectively, compared to 1Q24.


  • Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 9.5% year over year.


  • Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 4.3% compared to 1Q24 to 5.8 cents.


  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 8.1% compared to 1Q24 to 11.5 cents.


  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39% of the last twelve months’ revenues.


  • The Company closed 1Q25 with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.9 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.


  • The Company ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft: 67 Boeing 737-800, 32 Boeing 737 MAX-9, 9 Boeing 737-700, 3 Boeing 737 MAX-8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.


  • Copa Holdings exercised options for six additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2028. This increases the Company's firm outstanding order book to 57 aircraft.


  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.9%, once again positioning itself among the best in the industry.








Subsequent events




  • On May 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its second dividend payment for the year of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 30, 2025.






Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics









1Q25

1Q24

% Change

4Q24

% Change

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
3,512

3,272

7.4
%
3,444

2.0
%

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
5,208

4,790

8.7
%
5,168

0.8
%

RPMs (millions)
6,743

6,127

10.1
%
6,682

0.9
%

ASMs (millions)
7,801

7,121

9.5
%
7,747

0.7
%

Load Factor
86.4
%
86.0
%
0.4 p.p
86.3
%
0.2 p.p

Yield (US$ Cents)
12.7

14.0

(9.1
)%
12.5

2.0
%

PRASM (US$ Cents)
11.0

12.1

(8.7
)%
10.8

2.2
%

RASM (US$ Cents)
11.5

12.5

(8.1
)%
11.3

1.6
%

CASM (US$ Cents)
8.8

9.5

(7.7
)%
8.7

0.8
%

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.8

6.1

(4.3
)%
5.9

(1.2
)%

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
91.0

84.4

7.8
%
91.2

(0.3
)%

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.54

2.90

(12.4
)%
2.38

6.6
%

Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,920

1,873

2.5
%
1,940

(1.1
)%

Average Stage Length (miles)
1,260

1,246

1.1
%
1,260



%

Departures
37,829

35,220

7.4
%
37,596

0.6
%

Block Hours
121,611

112,164

8.4
%
121,549

0.1
%

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
12.1

11.6

3.8
%
12.0

0.9
%

Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
899.2

893.5

0.6
%
878.6

2.3
%

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
213.8

216.0

(1.0
)%
203.7

4.9
%

Operating Margin
23.8
%
24.2
%
-0.4 p.p
23.2
%
0.6 p.p

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
176.8

176.1

0.4
%
165.8

6.6
%

Basic EPS (US$)
4.28

4.19

2.2
%
3.98

7.7
%

Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
41,292

42,052

(1.8
)%
41,696

(1.0
)%












Full 1Q25 Earnings Release available for download at:





https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results





1Q25 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

























Date:
May 8, 2025


Time:
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)


Join by phone:


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb85f85fa26a4d56b9369d66c4fb6a5c


Webcast (listen-only):


https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations





About Copa Holdings



Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit:

www.copaair.com

.




CONTACT:

Copa Holdings S.A.




Investor Relations:



Ph: 011 507 304-2774




www.copaair.com


(IR section)




Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements



This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.



CPA-G









Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated statement of profit or loss




(In US$ thousands)












Unaudited


Unaudited


%

Unaudited


%



1Q25


1Q24


Change

4Q24


Change


Operating Revenues








Passenger revenue
859,025


858,725




%
834,758


2.9
%

Cargo and mail revenue
25,694


21,910


17.3
%
28,966


(11.3
%)

Other operating revenue
14,462


12,831


12.7
%
14,896


(2.9
%)


Total Operating Revenue

899,181



893,467



0.6

%

878,620



2.3

%











Operating Expenses








Fuel
232,160


245,352


(5.4
%)
219,232


5.9
%

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
117,517


114,314


2.8
%
123,575


(4.9
%)

Passenger servicing
25,024


29,684


(15.7
%)
25,748


(2.8
%)

Airport facilities and handling charges
65,657


60,347


8.8
%
64,655


1.5
%

Sales and distribution
50,261


55,494


(9.4
%)
50,548


(0.6
%)

Maintenance, materials and repairs
39,434


25,627


53.9
%
34,567


14.1
%

Depreciation and amortization
86,284


83,365


3.5
%
85,085


1.4
%

Flight operations
33,749


31,029


8.8
%
34,675


(2.7
%)

Other operating and administrative expenses
35,27


32,270


9.3
%
36,78


(4.1
%)


Total Operating Expense

685,360



677,482



1.2

%

674,871



1.6

%











Operating Profit/(Loss)

213,822



215,985



(1.0

%)

203,749



4.9

%











Non-operating Income (Expense):








Finance cost
(23,233
)

(18,840
)

23.3
%
(21,498
)

8.1
%

Finance income
15,792


13,746


14.9
%
16,064


(1.7
%)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
1,370


(3,914
)

nm
(11,489
)

nm

Net change in fair value of derivatives
(2,434
)

(8
)

nm
2,706


nm

Other non-operating income (expense)
1,428


(112
)

nm
(501
)

nm


Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(7,077

)


(9,127

)


(22.5

%)

(14,718

)


(51.9

%)











Profit before taxes

206,744



206,858



(0.1

%)

189,031



9.4

%










Income tax expense
(29,978
)

(30,792
)

(2.6
%)
(23,262
)

28.9
%











Net Profit/(Loss)

176,766



176,066



0.4

%

165,769



6.6

%































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated statement of financial position




(In US$ thousands)







March 2025


December 2024


ASSETS

(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Cash and cash equivalents
164,820


613,313

Short-term investments
751,525


585,919


Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

916,345



1,199,232

Accounts receivable, net
172,525


166,014

Accounts receivable from related parties
5,526


2,976

Expendable parts and supplies, net
145,040


132,341

Prepaid expenses
51,568


42,926

Prepaid income tax
4,159


11,678

Other current assets
26,461


21,711



405,279



377,647


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,321,625



1,576,879

Long-term investments
425,821


248,936

Long-term prepaid expenses
7,648


8,237

Property and equipment, net
3,564,026


3,458,261

Right of use assets
293,337


309,302

Intangible, net
97,483


96,754

Net defined benefit assets
1,513


1,058

Deferred tax assets
15,695


20,749

Other Non-Current Assets
20,661


22,113


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

4,426,183



4,165,410


TOTAL ASSETS

5,747,808



5,742,289


LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings
232,447


254,854

Current portion of lease liability
60,156


59,103

Accounts payable
188,886


229,104

Accounts payable to related parties
1,012


1,624

Air traffic liability
607,457


621,895

Frequent flyer deferred revenue
142,773


132,064

Taxes Payable
60,599


55,505

Accrued expenses payable
33,074


62,673

Income tax payable
12,861


9,801

Other Current Liabilities
1,831


1,272


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,341,097



1,427,895





Loans and borrowings long-term
1,390,774


1,415,953

Lease Liability
255,831


270,594

Deferred tax Liabilities
48,803


37,476

Other long - term liabilities
229,921


217,626


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,925,329



1,941,649


TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,266,426



3,369,544


EQUITY



Class A - 34,219,911 issued and 30,232,861 outstanding
23,271


23,244

Class B - 10,938,125
7,466


7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital
216,435


214,542

Treasury Stock
(294,993
)

(291,438
)

Retained Earnings
2,368,185


1,826,565

Net profit
176,766


608,114

Other comprehensive loss
(15,748
)

(15,748
)


TOTAL EQUITY

2,481,382



2,372,745


TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

5,747,808



5,742,289































































































































































































































Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated statement of cash flows




For the three months ended




(In US$ thousands)
















2025




2024




2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities

205,477



200,998



203,419

Cash flow (used in) investing activities

(518,052
)


(78,334
)


(62,868
)

Cash flow (used in) financing activities

(135,918
)


(158,514
)


(20,661
)


Net


(decrease) increase


in cash and cash equivalents


(448,493

)



(35,850

)



119,890

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

613,313



206,375



122,424


Cash and cash equivalents at March 31

$

164,820



$

170,525



$

242,314







Short-term investments

751,525



630,640



773,493

Long-term investments

425,821



301,192



166,481


Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31

$

1,342,166



$

1,102,357



$

1,182,288















Copa Holdings, S.A.




NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION




This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:






Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM






Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

1Q25


1Q24


4Q24







Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
8.8

9.5

8.7

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
3.0

3.4

2.8


Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.8


6.1


5.9








1

The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

