Copa Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $176.8 Million Net Profit

Copa Holdings reported a Q1 2025 net profit of $176.8 million, with increased capacity and reduced operating costs.

Copa Holdings, S.A. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit of $176.8 million, or $4.28 per share, which reflects a slight increase from the previous year. The operating profit decreased to $213.8 million with an operating margin of 23.8%, both down modestly compared to 1Q24. Capacity rose by 9.5% year-over-year, while revenue per available seat mile decreased by 8.1%. The company ended the quarter with substantial cash and investments totaling approximately $1.3 billion and maintained a strong adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times. Copa Airlines achieved an impressive on-time performance of 90.8%. The Board of Directors also announced a second dividend payment of $1.61 per share to be distributed in June.

Potential Positives

Net profit of US$176.8 million, an increase from the previous year, indicating strong financial performance.

Operating profit maintained at US$213.8 million despite a slight decrease, showcasing operational resilience.

Capacity increased by 9.5% year over year, demonstrating growth in operational capabilities and market presence.

Successful exercise of options for six additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, enhancing the future fleet and operational expansion plans.

Potential Negatives

Operating profit decreased by 1.0% compared to 1Q24, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 8.1% compared to 1Q24, suggesting a decline in revenue efficiency.

There was a significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from US$613.3 million at the beginning of the quarter to US$164.8 million by the end, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were Copa Holdings' net profits in 1Q25?

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$176.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

How did operating profit change compared to 1Q24?

The operating profit for 1Q25 was US$213.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.0% from 1Q24.

What was Copa Airlines' on-time performance in 1Q25?

Copa Airlines achieved an on-time performance of 90.8% for the first quarter of 2025.

When is the next dividend payment for Copa Holdings?

The next dividend payment of US$1.61 per share is scheduled for June 13, 2025.

How many total aircraft does Copa Holdings' fleet consist of?

Copa Holdings ended 1Q25 with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft.

PANAMA CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings



Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25). Key highlights include:







Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.9%, once again positioning itself among the best in the industry.

















Subsequent events









On May 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its second dividend payment for the year of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 30, 2025.

















































Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics













































1Q25









1Q24









% Change









4Q24









% Change











Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)





3,512









3,272









7.4





%





3,444









2.0





%









Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)





5,208









4,790









8.7





%





5,168









0.8





%









RPMs (millions)





6,743









6,127









10.1





%





6,682









0.9





%









ASMs (millions)





7,801









7,121









9.5





%





7,747









0.7





%









Load Factor





86.4





%





86.0





%





0.4 p.p





86.3





%





0.2 p.p









Yield (US$ Cents)





12.7









14.0









(9.1





)%





12.5









2.0





%









PRASM (US$ Cents)





11.0









12.1









(8.7





)%





10.8









2.2





%









RASM (US$ Cents)





11.5









12.5









(8.1





)%





11.3









1.6





%









CASM (US$ Cents)





8.8









9.5









(7.7





)%





8.7









0.8





%









CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)





5.8









6.1









(4.3





)%





5.9









(1.2





)%









Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)





91.0









84.4









7.8





%





91.2









(0.3





)%









Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)





2.54









2.90









(12.4





)%





2.38









6.6





%









Average Length of Haul (miles)





1,920









1,873









2.5





%





1,940









(1.1





)%









Average Stage Length (miles)





1,260









1,246









1.1





%





1,260









—





%









Departures





37,829









35,220









7.4





%





37,596









0.6





%









Block Hours





121,611









112,164









8.4





%





121,549









0.1





%









Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)





12.1









11.6









3.8





%





12.0









0.9





%









Operating Revenues (US$ millions)





899.2









893.5









0.6





%





878.6









2.3





%









Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)





213.8









216.0









(1.0





)%





203.7









4.9





%









Operating Margin





23.8





%





24.2





%





-0.4 p.p





23.2





%





0.6 p.p









Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)





176.8









176.1









0.4





%





165.8









6.6





%









Basic EPS (US$)





4.28









4.19









2.2





%





3.98









7.7





%









Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)





41,292









42,052









(1.8





)%





41,696









(1.0





)%



















































Full 1Q25 Earnings Release available for download at:











https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results











1Q25 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast













Date:







May 8, 2025











Time:







11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)











Join by phone:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb85f85fa26a4d56b9369d66c4fb6a5c















Webcast (listen-only):











https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



























About Copa Holdings







Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit:



www.copaair.com



.







CONTACT:



Copa Holdings S.A.







Investor Relations:







Ph: 011 507 304-2774









www.copaair.com





(IR section)







Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements







This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.





Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of profit or loss









(In US$ thousands)

























































Unaudited













Unaudited













%









Unaudited













%

















1Q25













1Q24













Change









4Q24













Change













Operating Revenues











































Passenger revenue





859,025













858,725













—





%





834,758













2.9





%









Cargo and mail revenue





25,694













21,910













17.3





%





28,966













(11.3





%)









Other operating revenue





14,462













12,831













12.7





%





14,896













(2.9





%)











Total Operating Revenue









899,181

















893,467

















0.6









%









878,620

















2.3









%





















































Operating Expenses











































Fuel





232,160













245,352













(5.4





%)





219,232













5.9





%









Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses





117,517













114,314













2.8





%





123,575













(4.9





%)









Passenger servicing





25,024













29,684













(15.7





%)





25,748













(2.8





%)









Airport facilities and handling charges





65,657













60,347













8.8





%





64,655













1.5





%









Sales and distribution





50,261













55,494













(9.4





%)





50,548













(0.6





%)









Maintenance, materials and repairs





39,434













25,627













53.9





%





34,567













14.1





%









Depreciation and amortization





86,284













83,365













3.5





%





85,085













1.4





%









Flight operations





33,749













31,029













8.8





%





34,675













(2.7





%)









Other operating and administrative expenses





35,27













32,270













9.3





%





36,78













(4.1





%)











Total Operating Expense









685,360

















677,482

















1.2









%









674,871

















1.6









%





















































Operating Profit/(Loss)









213,822

















215,985

















(1.0









%)









203,749

















4.9









%





















































Non-operating Income (Expense):











































Finance cost





(23,233





)









(18,840





)









23.3





%





(21,498





)









8.1





%









Finance income





15,792













13,746













14.9





%





16,064













(1.7





%)









Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations





1,370













(3,914





)









nm





(11,489





)









nm









Net change in fair value of derivatives





(2,434





)









(8





)









nm





2,706













nm









Other non-operating income (expense)





1,428













(112





)









nm





(501





)









nm











Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)









(7,077









)













(9,127









)













(22.5









%)









(14,718









)













(51.9









%)





















































Profit before taxes









206,744

















206,858

















(0.1









%)









189,031

















9.4









%



















































Income tax expense





(29,978





)









(30,792





)









(2.6





%)





(23,262





)









28.9





%



















































Net Profit/(Loss)









176,766

















176,066

















0.4









%









165,769

















6.6









%









































































































Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of financial position









(In US$ thousands)





































March 2025













December 2024













ASSETS









(Unaudited)













(Audited)











Cash and cash equivalents





164,820













613,313













Short-term investments





751,525













585,919















Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments









916,345

















1,199,232















Accounts receivable, net





172,525













166,014













Accounts receivable from related parties





5,526













2,976













Expendable parts and supplies, net





145,040













132,341













Prepaid expenses





51,568













42,926













Prepaid income tax





4,159













11,678













Other current assets





26,461













21,711



















405,279

















377,647

















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









1,321,625

















1,576,879















Long-term investments





425,821













248,936













Long-term prepaid expenses





7,648













8,237













Property and equipment, net





3,564,026













3,458,261













Right of use assets





293,337













309,302













Intangible, net





97,483













96,754













Net defined benefit assets





1,513













1,058













Deferred tax assets





15,695













20,749













Other Non-Current Assets





20,661













22,113















TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS









4,426,183

















4,165,410

















TOTAL ASSETS









5,747,808

















5,742,289

















LIABILITIES























Loans and borrowings





232,447













254,854













Current portion of lease liability





60,156













59,103













Accounts payable





188,886













229,104













Accounts payable to related parties





1,012













1,624













Air traffic liability





607,457













621,895













Frequent flyer deferred revenue





142,773













132,064













Taxes Payable





60,599













55,505













Accrued expenses payable





33,074













62,673













Income tax payable





12,861













9,801













Other Current Liabilities





1,831













1,272















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









1,341,097

















1,427,895



































Loans and borrowings long-term





1,390,774













1,415,953













Lease Liability





255,831













270,594













Deferred tax Liabilities





48,803













37,476













Other long - term liabilities





229,921













217,626















TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









1,925,329

















1,941,649

















TOTAL LIABILITIES









3,266,426

















3,369,544

















EQUITY























Class A - 34,219,911 issued and 30,232,861 outstanding





23,271













23,244













Class B - 10,938,125





7,466













7,466













Additional Paid-In Capital





216,435













214,542













Treasury Stock





(294,993





)









(291,438





)









Retained Earnings





2,368,185













1,826,565













Net profit





176,766













608,114













Other comprehensive loss





(15,748





)









(15,748





)











TOTAL EQUITY









2,481,382

















2,372,745

















TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES









5,747,808

















5,742,289





















































































Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of cash flows









For the three months ended









(In US$ thousands)









































































2025





















2024





















2023





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Cash flow from operating activities









205,477

















200,998

















203,419













Cash flow (used in) investing activities









(518,052





)













(78,334





)













(62,868





)









Cash flow (used in) financing activities









(135,918





)













(158,514





)













(20,661





)











Net





(decrease) increase





in cash and cash equivalents













(448,493









)

















(35,850









)

















119,890















Cash and cash equivalents at January 1









613,313

















206,375

















122,424















Cash and cash equivalents at March 31









$









164,820

















$









170,525

















$









242,314











































Short-term investments









751,525

















630,640

















773,493













Long-term investments









425,821

















301,192

















166,481















Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31









$









1,342,166

















$









1,102,357

















$









1,182,288





































































Copa Holdings, S.A.









NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION









This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:









































Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM

































Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)









1Q25













1Q24













4Q24







































Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)





8.8









9.5









8.7









Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)





3.0









3.4









2.8











Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)









5.8













6.1













5.9







































The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).



