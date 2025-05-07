Copa Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $176.8 Million Net Profit

Copa Holdings reported a Q1 2025 net profit of $176.8 million, with increased capacity and reduced operating costs.
Copa Holdings, S.A. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit of $176.8 million, or $4.28 per share, which reflects a slight increase from the previous year. The operating profit decreased to $213.8 million with an operating margin of 23.8%, both down modestly compared to 1Q24. Capacity rose by 9.5% year-over-year, while revenue per available seat mile decreased by 8.1%. The company ended the quarter with substantial cash and investments totaling approximately $1.3 billion and maintained a strong adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times. Copa Airlines achieved an impressive on-time performance of 90.8%. The Board of Directors also announced a second dividend payment of $1.61 per share to be distributed in June.
Potential Positives
- Net profit of US$176.8 million, an increase from the previous year, indicating strong financial performance.
- Operating profit maintained at US$213.8 million despite a slight decrease, showcasing operational resilience.
- Capacity increased by 9.5% year over year, demonstrating growth in operational capabilities and market presence.
- Successful exercise of options for six additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, enhancing the future fleet and operational expansion plans.
Potential Negatives
- Operating profit decreased by 1.0% compared to 1Q24, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
- Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 8.1% compared to 1Q24, suggesting a decline in revenue efficiency.
- There was a significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from US$613.3 million at the beginning of the quarter to US$164.8 million by the end, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
FAQ
What were Copa Holdings' net profits in 1Q25?
Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$176.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
How did operating profit change compared to 1Q24?
The operating profit for 1Q25 was US$213.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.0% from 1Q24.
What was Copa Airlines' on-time performance in 1Q25?
Copa Airlines achieved an on-time performance of 90.8% for the first quarter of 2025.
When is the next dividend payment for Copa Holdings?
The next dividend payment of US$1.61 per share is scheduled for June 13, 2025.
How many total aircraft does Copa Holdings' fleet consist of?
Copa Holdings ended 1Q25 with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft.
$CPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 529,569 shares (+4063.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,538,523
- CITIGROUP INC removed 495,818 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,572,485
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 458,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,310,731
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 396,911 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,880,538
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 275,726 shares (+568.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,230,800
- FMR LLC added 230,653 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,269,785
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308
$CPA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024
Full Release
PANAMA CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings
1
, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25). Key highlights include:
Net profit of US$176.8 million or US$4.28 per share, a US$0.7 million increase compared to 1Q24.
Operating profit of US$213.8 million and an operating margin of 23.8%, a 1.0% and 0.4 percentage point decrease, respectively, compared to 1Q24.
Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 9.5% year over year.
Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 4.3% compared to 1Q24 to 5.8 cents.
Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 8.1% compared to 1Q24 to 11.5 cents.
The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
The Company closed 1Q25 with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.9 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
The Company ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft: 67 Boeing 737-800, 32 Boeing 737 MAX-9, 9 Boeing 737-700, 3 Boeing 737 MAX-8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
Copa Holdings exercised options for six additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2028. This increases the Company's firm outstanding order book to 57 aircraft.
Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.9%, once again positioning itself among the best in the industry.
Subsequent events
On May 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its second dividend payment for the year of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 30, 2025.
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics
1Q25
1Q24
% Change
4Q24
% Change
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
3,512
3,272
7.4
%
3,444
2.0
%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
5,208
4,790
8.7
%
5,168
0.8
%
RPMs (millions)
6,743
6,127
10.1
%
6,682
0.9
%
ASMs (millions)
7,801
7,121
9.5
%
7,747
0.7
%
Load Factor
86.4
%
86.0
%
0.4 p.p
86.3
%
0.2 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents)
12.7
14.0
(9.1
)%
12.5
2.0
%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
11.0
12.1
(8.7
)%
10.8
2.2
%
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.5
12.5
(8.1
)%
11.3
1.6
%
CASM (US$ Cents)
8.8
9.5
(7.7
)%
8.7
0.8
%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.8
6.1
(4.3
)%
5.9
(1.2
)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
91.0
84.4
7.8
%
91.2
(0.3
)%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.54
2.90
(12.4
)%
2.38
6.6
%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,920
1,873
2.5
%
1,940
(1.1
)%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,260
1,246
1.1
%
1,260
—
%
Departures
37,829
35,220
7.4
%
37,596
0.6
%
Block Hours
121,611
112,164
8.4
%
121,549
0.1
%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
12.1
11.6
3.8
%
12.0
0.9
%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
899.2
893.5
0.6
%
878.6
2.3
%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
213.8
216.0
(1.0
)%
203.7
4.9
%
Operating Margin
23.8
%
24.2
%
-0.4 p.p
23.2
%
0.6 p.p
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
176.8
176.1
0.4
%
165.8
6.6
%
Basic EPS (US$)
4.28
4.19
2.2
%
3.98
7.7
%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
41,292
42,052
(1.8
)%
41,696
(1.0
)%
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit:
www.copaair.com
.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
1Q25
1Q24
Change
4Q24
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
859,025
858,725
—
%
834,758
2.9
%
Cargo and mail revenue
25,694
21,910
17.3
%
28,966
(11.3
%)
Other operating revenue
14,462
12,831
12.7
%
14,896
(2.9
%)
Total Operating Revenue
899,181
893,467
0.6
%
878,620
2.3
%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
232,160
245,352
(5.4
%)
219,232
5.9
%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
117,517
114,314
2.8
%
123,575
(4.9
%)
Passenger servicing
25,024
29,684
(15.7
%)
25,748
(2.8
%)
Airport facilities and handling charges
65,657
60,347
8.8
%
64,655
1.5
%
Sales and distribution
50,261
55,494
(9.4
%)
50,548
(0.6
%)
Maintenance, materials and repairs
39,434
25,627
53.9
%
34,567
14.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
86,284
83,365
3.5
%
85,085
1.4
%
Flight operations
33,749
31,029
8.8
%
34,675
(2.7
%)
Other operating and administrative expenses
35,27
32,270
9.3
%
36,78
(4.1
%)
Total Operating Expense
685,360
677,482
1.2
%
674,871
1.6
%
Operating Profit/(Loss)
213,822
215,985
(1.0
%)
203,749
4.9
%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(23,233
)
(18,840
)
23.3
%
(21,498
)
8.1
%
Finance income
15,792
13,746
14.9
%
16,064
(1.7
%)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
1,370
(3,914
)
nm
(11,489
)
nm
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(2,434
)
(8
)
nm
2,706
nm
Other non-operating income (expense)
1,428
(112
)
nm
(501
)
nm
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(7,077
)
(9,127
)
(22.5
%)
(14,718
)
(51.9
%)
Profit before taxes
206,744
206,858
(0.1
%)
189,031
9.4
%
Income tax expense
(29,978
)
(30,792
)
(2.6
%)
(23,262
)
28.9
%
Net Profit/(Loss)
176,766
176,066
0.4
%
165,769
6.6
%
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)
March 2025
December 2024
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
164,820
613,313
Short-term investments
751,525
585,919
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
916,345
1,199,232
Accounts receivable, net
172,525
166,014
Accounts receivable from related parties
5,526
2,976
Expendable parts and supplies, net
145,040
132,341
Prepaid expenses
51,568
42,926
Prepaid income tax
4,159
11,678
Other current assets
26,461
21,711
405,279
377,647
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,321,625
1,576,879
Long-term investments
425,821
248,936
Long-term prepaid expenses
7,648
8,237
Property and equipment, net
3,564,026
3,458,261
Right of use assets
293,337
309,302
Intangible, net
97,483
96,754
Net defined benefit assets
1,513
1,058
Deferred tax assets
15,695
20,749
Other Non-Current Assets
20,661
22,113
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
4,426,183
4,165,410
TOTAL ASSETS
5,747,808
5,742,289
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
232,447
254,854
Current portion of lease liability
60,156
59,103
Accounts payable
188,886
229,104
Accounts payable to related parties
1,012
1,624
Air traffic liability
607,457
621,895
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
142,773
132,064
Taxes Payable
60,599
55,505
Accrued expenses payable
33,074
62,673
Income tax payable
12,861
9,801
Other Current Liabilities
1,831
1,272
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,341,097
1,427,895
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,390,774
1,415,953
Lease Liability
255,831
270,594
Deferred tax Liabilities
48,803
37,476
Other long - term liabilities
229,921
217,626
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,925,329
1,941,649
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,266,426
3,369,544
EQUITY
Class A - 34,219,911 issued and 30,232,861 outstanding
23,271
23,244
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
216,435
214,542
Treasury Stock
(294,993
)
(291,438
)
Retained Earnings
2,368,185
1,826,565
Net profit
176,766
608,114
Other comprehensive loss
(15,748
)
(15,748
)
TOTAL EQUITY
2,481,382
2,372,745
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
5,747,808
5,742,289
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the three months ended
(In US$ thousands)
2025
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
205,477
200,998
203,419
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
(518,052
)
(78,334
)
(62,868
)
Cash flow (used in) financing activities
(135,918
)
(158,514
)
(20,661
)
Net
(decrease) increase
in cash and cash equivalents
(448,493
)
(35,850
)
119,890
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
613,313
206,375
122,424
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31
$
164,820
$
170,525
$
242,314
Short-term investments
751,525
630,640
773,493
Long-term investments
425,821
301,192
166,481
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31
$
1,342,166
$
1,102,357
$
1,182,288
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
1Q25
1Q24
4Q24
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
8.8
9.5
8.7
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
3.0
3.4
2.8
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
5.8
6.1
5.9
________________________
1
The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).
