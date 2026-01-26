Copa Holdings (CPA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Copa Holdings (CPA) closed the most recent trading day at $136.62, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

The holding company for Panama's national airline's stock has climbed by 10.27% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2026. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $966.49 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.72 per share and a revenue of $3.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.84% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Copa Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.07 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.