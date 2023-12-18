COP28 and Price Surge Power These Uranium ETFs

Being an essential component in sustainable and reliable energy generation, uranium plays a crucial role in shaping the future of energy security. The increasing focus on finding alternative energy sources and diminishing global reliability on fossil fuels, has resulted in a surge in demand for uranium.

Uranium, used mainly in nuclear power plants, is one of the cleanest ways to produce electricity. Acknowledged for its sustainable and low-carbon footprint in addressing the increasing global energy demand, nuclear power stands out as a reliable source of electricity generation.

Given its pivotal role in the global energy landscape, uranium prices stand as a critical subject for investors and policymakers.

Uranium Prices Soar to 15-Year Peaked

Driven by robust market demand and bright prospects, according to carbon credits, the uranium spot price hit its 15-year peak, reaching $85 per pound, supporting analyst estimates for a future market rally in the metal’s price.

The metal, reaching its highest level since January 2008, stands out as an energy resource due to its significant role in nuclear energy generation. Driven by technological progress, the demand for effective energy sources is forecast to surge further.

The demand for the metal is being driven further by its pivotal position in achieving net zero emissions. The recent decision reached by COP28 indicates the anticipated expansion and significance of nuclear energy in shaping the future energy landscape.

Deal Struck at COP28

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP28, was the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

At COP28, delegates from around 200 countries reached an agreement to initiate the reduction of global fossil fuel consumption, signifying a critical step in reducing the worst effects of climate change and the ultimate departure from the era of oil dependence.

After two weeks of intensive talks, according to Reuters, the deal entails shifting from fossil fuels within energy systems, in a methodical and fair way, aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2050, aligning with scientific findings.

The deal also urges governments to accelerate the goal of net zero emissions, specifically by tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, expediting initiatives to diminish coal usage and advancing technologies like carbon capture.

Increasing M&A Activity

According to Yahoo Finance, the uranium market is experiencing a significant transformation, driven by a recent surge and a wave of impactful mergers and acquisitions throughout North America, reshaping the uranium production landscape.

ETFs in Focus

Amid addressing climate change and ensuring energy stability, uranium remains crucial in shaping the global energy mix.

Below, we mention a few funds, which investors can use to increase their exposure in the metal and capitalize on its optimistic outlook.

Global X Uranium ETF ( URA )

Global X Uranium ETF seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index with a basket of 46 securities. The fund has an asset base of $2.5 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.69%.

Global X Uranium ETF has an exposure of 24.42% in Cameco Corp CCJ, one of the largest uranium producers globally. The fund has gained 43.33% year to date and 12.16% over the past three months.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF ( URNM )

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF seeks to track the performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index with a basket of 38 securities. The fund has an asset base of $1.63 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.83%.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has an exposure of 15.85% in Cameco Corp and has allocated around 49.9% of its assets to Canada and about 14.5% to Kazakhstan. The fund has gained 52.05% year to date and 13.66% over the past three months.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF seeks to track the performance of the MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index with a basket of 27 securities. The fund has an asset base of $135.4 million and charges an annual fee of 0.61%.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has an exposure of 7.80% in Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and has also allocated about 40.12% of its assets to the United States and 18.55% to Canada. The fund has gained 34.54% year to date and 8.17% over the past three months.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF ( URNJ )

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index with a basket of 30 securities. The fund has gathered an asset base of $190 million and charges an annual fee of 0.80%.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has an exposure of 17.09% in Uranium Energy UEC, followed by 12.79% in NexGen Energy NXE. The fund has gained 7.3% over the past three months and 2.22% over the past month.

