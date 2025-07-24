CooperCompanies to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 27, 2025

CooperCompanies will release Q3 2025 financial results on August 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET.

CooperCompanies, a prominent medical device company based in San Ramon, California, announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on August 27, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and corporate updates, with a call-in number provided for participants. CooperCompanies operates through its two divisions, CooperVision, which focuses on contact lenses, and CooperSurgical, which specializes in fertility and women's healthcare. The company employs over 16,000 people, sells products in more than 130 countries, and impacts over fifty million lives annually. Further information can be found on their website.

$COO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$COO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $COO stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$COO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $90.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $94.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $97.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 03/07/2025

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, announced today it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.





The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 3665386. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at



http://investor.coopercos.com



.







About CooperCompanies







CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit



www.coopercos.com



.





Contact:





Kim Duncan





Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management





925-460-3663









ir@cooperco.com







