CooperCompanies Insiders Buy as Rebound Setup Forms

CooperCompanies (NASDAQ: COO) insiders signaled confidence in the company’s growth outlook by buying shares in December, extending a trend that began the month before. Insiders, including the CEO, several directors, and other influential C-suite executives, bought shares while they were at long-term lows, catalyzing a rebound, but the story is not over there.

COO price action is pulling back in early March, following an otherwise healthy earnings report, offering another opportunity to get into this stock. Headwinds remain, but the long-term outlook is bullish, including growth, profitability, and capital returns.

CooperCompanies is well-positioned to drive growth and cash flow as it is a leading consumer-focused medical device company. Devices are offered along two lines, including vision and women’s/family health. The vision segment is well-known for its contact lenses, which are highly regarded and generally ranked among the top three globally. The women’s health division is also well-regarded as a major player in contraception, fertility, and gynecology. Long-term forecasts suggest a mid-to-moderate single-digit revenue growth pace through the middle of the next decade, with earnings growing slightly faster.

Capital Returns Keep Analysts and Institutions Interested in COO Stock

CooperCompanies' capital return consists entirely of share repurchases, but they are substantial, sustainable, and provide increasing leverage for investors. The fiscal Q1 2026 activity, in addition to buybacks in prior quarters, resulted in a nearly 2.25% year-over-year (YOY) decline, with the pace expected to continue in upcoming quarters.

The balance sheet provides no red flags for investors, only reasons to buy stock. Quarter-ending highlights include increased cash and assets, reduced debt and liabilities, and increased equity despite the aggressive buyback. Equity increased by 1.5%, and leverage is ultra-low, suggesting the company can continue executing its strategy. Strategy includes expanding and developing product lines and pursuing targeted acquisitions. CooperCompanies has a history of selectively acquiring high-quality, niche products that enhance its core operating segments.

Analysts' trends reflect the quality of this business. They show high conviction, assigning a Moderate Buy rating. While one Sell rating is logged, the bullish bias is 50% Buy and 49% Hold, with trends showing increasing coverage on a trailing-12-month (TTM) basis, and the price target firming following the March earnings update. As it stands, consensus forecasts a 25% upside from early March lows, and higher highs are likely. A move to the $90 consensus is sufficient to set a long-term high, break above critical resistance, and put the market on track for a complete reversal.

Technical Reversal Is in Play: Head-and-Shoulders Reversal Underway

The pattern is far from complete, but the price action in COO stock, given its fundamentals and growth outlook, suggests a head-and-shoulders reversal is underway. The first shoulder formed in early 2025, the pattern reared its head mid-year, and now the second shoulder is forming. There is a risk that the market will continue to move lower, potentially breaking support at $70 or $65, but that seems unlikely given the outlook, cash flow, and capital return.

Institutional trends are another reason to believe this healthcare stock is in the midst of a complete reversal. Institutional holdings remain light at 25%, but the group is accumulating shares and activity is ramping up. The only bad news is that selling is ramping alongside buying, albeit at a slower pace, and may keep volatility high until another catalyst emerges. Among the potential catalysts is the conclusion of the strategic review. Begun last year, it has brought an element of uncertainty to the outlook and will go a long way toward reinvigorating market appetite when finalized.

CooperCompanies Retreats After Solid Report

CooperCompanies issued a solid Q1 release, with top- and bottom-line results outperforming the consensus estimate. Details such as a narrow gross margin contraction caused by tariffs were offset by operational improvements and discipline, resulting in profit margin expansion. The bottom line is that adjusted earnings growth approached 20% for the quarter and will likely continue outpacing estimates as the year progresses. Guidance, which was improved versus the prior guide, is also likely to be cautious. Momentum in new healthcare product lines like MyDay and MiSight, which help slow the progression of near-sightedness in children, underpins the outlook.

