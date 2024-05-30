Cooper Metals Expands Mineralization at Mt Isa

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from their recent drill campaign at the Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project, which revealed significant extension of copper-gold mineralization at Mafic Sweats South and confirmed a fertile system at the Yarraman Prospect. The drilling results have extended the known mineralization to 285m along strike and 200m deep with mineralization open along strike and downdip, indicating a potentially extensive shallow Cu-Au system. Further exploration and mapping are planned to refine targets for upcoming drilling programs.

