Cooper Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COO

In trading on Monday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.82, changing hands as low as $72.76 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $61.775 per share, with $89.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.20. The COO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

