Cool Company Q3 Earnings Climb

November 20, 2025 — 03:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO, CLCO.OL), a liquefied natural gas carrier company, on Thursday reported improved third-quarter earnings, backed by revenue growth compared with last year.

Net income attributable to the Owners climbed to $10.85 million from $8.15 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $52.62 million from $53.72 million in the last year.

Total operating revenues expanded to $86.31 million from $82.43 million a year ago.

Time and voyage charter revenues grew to $81.73 million from $77.75 million in the prior year.

On a separate note, the company said that following the required shareholder approval and the remaining conditions under the recently posted merger agreement for Cool Company with EPS Ventures Ltd are satisfied, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.

After hours, the shares were trading 1.53% lower at $9.63 on the NYSE.

