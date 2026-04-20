COO Trims 25,949 Shares of Global-E Online: What to Know

Key Points

25,949 shares of Common Stock were sold directly on April 17, 2026, for an estimated ~$903,000 at around $34.79 per share.

This transaction represented 0.68% of Tamari's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 3,790,225 shares post-sale.

There was no indirect participation or derivative activity; all shares were sold from direct holdings, with no involvement of trusts or other entities.

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Shahar Tamari, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), reported the sale of 25,949 shares of Common Stock for approximately $903,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,949 Transaction value $902,766 Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,790,225 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $128.53 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($34.79); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026, market close ($33.91).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Shahar's historical trading activity?

This was the largest single-day sale by Shahar in the past five transactions, with the previous maximum at 16,666 shares, indicating a step-up in dollar volume but still representing less than 1% of direct holdings.

This was the largest single-day sale by Shahar in the past five transactions, with the previous maximum at 16,666 shares, indicating a step-up in dollar volume but still representing less than 1% of direct holdings. What is the current scale of Shahar's ownership relative to the company's equity?

After the transaction, Tamari directly holds 3,790,225 shares, equating to approximately 2.24% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

After the transaction, Tamari directly holds 3,790,225 shares, equating to approximately 2.24% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest available data. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved in this transaction?

The transaction involved only directly held Common Stock, with no sales from indirect accounts or derivative exercises.

The transaction involved only directly held Common Stock, with no sales from indirect accounts or derivative exercises. Does the sale reflect a change in trading cadence or capacity?

The transaction size increased versus prior sales, but this is explained by capacity: Tamari's aggregate holdings remain largely intact, and the percentage sold is consistent with recent activity, suggesting routine portfolio management rather than a strategic shift.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $962.20 million Net income (TTM) $68.27 million Employees 1,219 1-year price change 5.51

*1-year price change calculated as of April 20, 2026.

Company snapshot

Provides a technology platform enabling direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, facilitating online transactions for international shoppers and merchants.

Targets online retailers and brands seeking to expand internationally, with a focus on merchants in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other global markets.

Global-E Online Ltd. operates at scale as a cross-border e-commerce enabler, supporting over 1,000 employees and driving nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. The company’s strategy centers on providing seamless international shopping experiences for both merchants and consumers, leveraging proprietary technology and a global network.

What this transaction means for investors

Global E-Online has performed well, rising 5.51% over the past year (as of April 20). So why did its COO, Shahar Tamari, sell part of his stock holdings? In this case, it appears to be a minor transaction unrelated to stock performance or future outlook, as it represented approximately 1% of his total holdings.

Based in Israel, the company has been making steady progress as a leading cross-border e-commerce platform. This is an industry that has seen recent volatility due to geopolitical issues such as tariffs.

Its main attraction is its software program aimed at simplifying international commerce between merchants and consumers, and it has recently partnered with major consumer and luxury brands such as Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Harrods. In general, growth appears strong as more consumers embrace global trade, and analysts expect earnings to trend upward.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-E Online and Victoria's Secret & Co. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.